English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Charlie Kessler Drops Idea Theft Lawsuit Against Stranger Things' Creator the Duffer Brothers
A lawsuit filed by filmmaker Charlie Kessler had alleged that he pitched a project at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival to the Duffers Brothers, and they went on to steal his idea for the show.
A lawsuit filed by filmmaker Charlie Kessler had alleged that he pitched a project at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival to the Duffers Brothers, and they went on to steal his idea for the show.
Loading...
Filmmaker Charlie Kessler has dropped the idea theft lawsuit against Matt and Ross Duffer on the eve of the trial, accepting that the brothers' concept for the Netflix show Stranger Things was their brain child.
In an statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, Kessler said the Duffers "independently created the show".
"After hearing the deposition testimony this week of the legal expert I hired, it is now apparent to me that, whatever I may have believed in the past, my work had nothing to do with the creation of Stranger Things. Documents from 2010 and 2013 prove that the Duffers independently created their show. As a result, I have withdrawn my claim and I will be making no further comment on this matter," Kessler said.
In the lawsuit Kessler had alleged that he pitched a project at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival to the Duffers, and they went on to steal his idea for a show set in a small town where a secret governmental project exists investigating the paranormal.
Netflix issued a statement after the lawsuit was dropped and said the company was pleased with the decision.
"We are glad to be able to put this baseless lawsuit behind us. As we have said all along, Stranger Things is a ground-breaking original creation by The Duffer Brothers."
"We are proud of this show and of our friends Matt and Ross, whose artistic vision gave life to 'Stranger Things,' and whose passion, imagination and relentless hard work alongside our talented cast and crew made it a wildly successful, award-winning series beloved by viewers around the world," a Netflix spokesperson said in the statement issued to Variety.
Stranger Things season three will premiere on July 4.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In an statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, Kessler said the Duffers "independently created the show".
"After hearing the deposition testimony this week of the legal expert I hired, it is now apparent to me that, whatever I may have believed in the past, my work had nothing to do with the creation of Stranger Things. Documents from 2010 and 2013 prove that the Duffers independently created their show. As a result, I have withdrawn my claim and I will be making no further comment on this matter," Kessler said.
In the lawsuit Kessler had alleged that he pitched a project at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival to the Duffers, and they went on to steal his idea for a show set in a small town where a secret governmental project exists investigating the paranormal.
Netflix issued a statement after the lawsuit was dropped and said the company was pleased with the decision.
"We are glad to be able to put this baseless lawsuit behind us. As we have said all along, Stranger Things is a ground-breaking original creation by The Duffer Brothers."
"We are proud of this show and of our friends Matt and Ross, whose artistic vision gave life to 'Stranger Things,' and whose passion, imagination and relentless hard work alongside our talented cast and crew made it a wildly successful, award-winning series beloved by viewers around the world," a Netflix spokesperson said in the statement issued to Variety.
Stranger Things season three will premiere on July 4.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Ghost Deserve Better? Game of Thrones Fans Unhappy with Jon Snow
- Dries Mertens Breaks Diego Maradona's Goal Record at Napoli in Serie A
- Facebook Took Down Pictures of Breast Cancer Survivors. Their Explanation is Nudity
- Lok Sabha Secretary-General Inaugurates Electric Charging Stations in Parliament
- Google Messed up With The Pixel 3 Sale And Charged Users Full Price Despite 50 Percent Discount
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results