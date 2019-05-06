Take the pledge to vote

Charlie Kessler Drops Idea Theft Lawsuit Against Stranger Things' Creator the Duffer Brothers

A lawsuit filed by filmmaker Charlie Kessler had alleged that he pitched a project at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival to the Duffers Brothers, and they went on to steal his idea for the show.

PTI

May 6, 2019
Filmmaker Charlie Kessler has dropped the idea theft lawsuit against Matt and Ross Duffer on the eve of the trial, accepting that the brothers' concept for the Netflix show Stranger Things was their brain child.

In an statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, Kessler said the Duffers "independently created the show".

"After hearing the deposition testimony this week of the legal expert I hired, it is now apparent to me that, whatever I may have believed in the past, my work had nothing to do with the creation of Stranger Things. Documents from 2010 and 2013 prove that the Duffers independently created their show. As a result, I have withdrawn my claim and I will be making no further comment on this matter," Kessler said.

In the lawsuit Kessler had alleged that he pitched a project at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival to the Duffers, and they went on to steal his idea for a show set in a small town where a secret governmental project exists investigating the paranormal.

Netflix issued a statement after the lawsuit was dropped and said the company was pleased with the decision.

"We are glad to be able to put this baseless lawsuit behind us. As we have said all along, Stranger Things is a ground-breaking original creation by The Duffer Brothers."

"We are proud of this show and of our friends Matt and Ross, whose artistic vision gave life to 'Stranger Things,' and whose passion, imagination and relentless hard work alongside our talented cast and crew made it a wildly successful, award-winning series beloved by viewers around the world," a Netflix spokesperson said in the statement issued to Variety.

Stranger Things season three will premiere on July 4.

