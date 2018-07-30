English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Charlie's Angels Reboot to Star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska
Naomi Scott, who will star as Jasmine in Disney's upcoming Aladdin remake, and British newcomer Ella Balinska, are set to join Kristen Stewart.
Actress Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Paris. (Image: AP)
Loading...
The film will focus on the next generation of Angels, working for the mysterious Charlie while providing security and intelligence services to private clients worldwide.
Charlie's Angels began as a successful television series from 1976 to 1981. It was later brought to the big screen in 2000, with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu playing the Angels. The film was a major hit, earning $264.1 million; a sequel, 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle did not excel at the domestic box office, but did well overseas.
Naomi Scott, who will star as Jasmine in Disney's upcoming Aladdin remake, and British newcomer Ella Balinska, are set to join Kristen Stewart.
Elizabeth Banks, who is directing the film, will take on the role of Bosley. “'Charlie's Angels,' for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the '70s,” Banks said in a statement. She is also producing the project, with her husband Max Handelman, via their Brownstone Productions company.
The movie's release date is expected in September 2019, according to Banks.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Also Watch
Charlie's Angels began as a successful television series from 1976 to 1981. It was later brought to the big screen in 2000, with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu playing the Angels. The film was a major hit, earning $264.1 million; a sequel, 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle did not excel at the domestic box office, but did well overseas.
Naomi Scott, who will star as Jasmine in Disney's upcoming Aladdin remake, and British newcomer Ella Balinska, are set to join Kristen Stewart.
Elizabeth Banks, who is directing the film, will take on the role of Bosley. “'Charlie's Angels,' for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the '70s,” Banks said in a statement. She is also producing the project, with her husband Max Handelman, via their Brownstone Productions company.
The #CharliesAngels #KristenStewart @NaomiScott and @ellabalinska 💥⚡️🌟Catch @CharliesAngels 😇😇😇 only in theaters September 27, 2019. https://t.co/t5Y0qJ0aYw— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) July 26, 2018
The movie's release date is expected in September 2019, according to Banks.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- More Than Four Vehicles Stolen Every Hour in Delhi: Police
- BWF World Championships 2018: SWOT Analysis of Medal Charge Led by Sindhu and Srikanth
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Secretly Visit Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Royal Couple's Residence
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- I Took Action Against Force India to Save Jobs - Sergio Perez
Loading...
Loading...