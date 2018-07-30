GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Charlie's Angels Reboot to Star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska

Naomi Scott, who will star as Jasmine in Disney's upcoming Aladdin remake, and British newcomer Ella Balinska, are set to join Kristen Stewart.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2018, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Charlie's Angels Reboot to Star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska
Actress Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Paris. (Image: AP)
Loading...
The film will focus on the next generation of Angels, working for the mysterious Charlie while providing security and intelligence services to private clients worldwide.

Charlie's Angels began as a successful television series from 1976 to 1981. It was later brought to the big screen in 2000, with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu playing the Angels. The film was a major hit, earning $264.1 million; a sequel, 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle did not excel at the domestic box office, but did well overseas.

Naomi Scott, who will star as Jasmine in Disney's upcoming Aladdin remake, and British newcomer Ella Balinska, are set to join Kristen Stewart.

Elizabeth Banks, who is directing the film, will take on the role of Bosley. “'Charlie's Angels,' for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the '70s,” Banks said in a statement. She is also producing the project, with her husband Max Handelman, via their Brownstone Productions company.





The movie's release date is expected in September 2019, according to Banks.

(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...