Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Charlie's Angels Reunite to Honour Lucy Liu, See Pics

During the ceremony on Wednesday, Liu was surrounded by Diaz and Barrymore, her co-stars from the 2000 action adventure.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Charlie's Angels Reunite to Honour Lucy Liu, See Pics
Charlie's Angels reunited for Lucy Liu.
Loading...
"Charlie's Angels" stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore reunited at their former co-star Lucy Liu's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

During the ceremony on Wednesday, Liu was surrounded by Diaz and Barrymore, her co-stars from the 2000 action adventure. Moore, who starred alongside the three actresses in the 2003 sequel, was also there to celebrate it.

"Lucy and I first met while making 'Charlie's Angels'. I didn't know we were going to have a reunion today," Moore gushed in a speech, reports eonline.com.

"I could see she was in fact as I had heard, a bad*** with brains. Then the better I got to know her I realised she wasn't just about a bad*** with brains, she was a bad*** with brains, a beautiful heart with a deep loving soul and a damn good sense of humour."

Like Moore, the honouree was excited to see such influential faces in the crowd.

"My dear Angels", Liu, 50, said, and added: "It's a 20-year reunion. Twenty years ago, we were an elite crime fighting team and now look at us!"

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram