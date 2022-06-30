Charlie’s Angels star Cameron Diaz Set To Make Her Comeback With Jamie Foxx In Upcoming Netflix Film

Fans would be excited to know that Charlie’s Angels star Cameron Diaz is set to make her comeback in films. Yes, you read that right! Netflix gave fans the happy news that Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are reuniting for a new film Back in Action. The movie comes after nearly eight years the duo co-starred in Annie which was Diaz’s last movie before she left the industry and retired from acting.

Earlier in the day, Netflix made the enticing announcement with a post on Twitter. It reads, “Cameron Diaz is officially un-retiring!!She will star with Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix movie — and we have an unexpected person to thank for getting her back in action…”

It seems like that the unexpected person in question is Tom Brady, the American football quarterback. Brady too announced his retirement earlier this year but he retraced his steps back and confirmed his return for one more NFL season.

Foxx involved Brady in the mix as he called up Diaz after she agreed to her coming back to the scene. Diaz told Jamie on the call, “I’m so anxious right now,” she added, “I’m, like, pacing the room. I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this, ya know?”

To settle her nerves, Foxx brought in Brady to give her some advice about un-retiring. On hearing Brady’s voice, Diaz asked, “What?! Tom? Oh my god, is this Tom Brady?”

He replied calmly, “I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”

Later, Foxx posted a snippet of their conversation on Twitter and added, “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT.”

Check the video here:

The also confirmed their return together and remarked that the shooting will start later this year.

