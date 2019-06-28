Charlie's Angels Trailer: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska Team up With Glam, Guns and Goons

The Angels, Charlie's Angels are back! Last time we saw Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu taking on the bad guys in McG’s 2000's film Charlie's Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003). Now, taking glam, guns and goons a notch above, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska have teamed up for another girl-power-fest.

The trailer for Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot dropped on Thursday with a theme song by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

In Banks’ gallant vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The opening sequence of the trailer where Kristen says, "I think women can do anything," establishes the core theme of the franchise and the rest of the trailer lives up to it.

Also, Noah Centineo comes as a surprise "handsome nerd" at the end of the trailer.

The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. The film will hit theaters in November this year.

You can watch the trailer here:

Follow @News18Movies for more