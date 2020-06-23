Charlize Theron Denies Getting Engaged to Sean Penn

Actress Charlize Theron has denied rumours that she is getting engaged to actor Sean Penn, saying she never intended to marry him.

Theron set the record straight on her former relationship with Penn when she appeared on The Howard Stern Show, reports people.com

Asked about the rumours, Theron said: "What? That's not true. no. I did not 'almost get married to Sean', that's such bulls**t. No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated."

"It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that," she continued.

Penn and Theron began dating in 2013. The two split in 2015.

When asked if she ever thought of marriage or felt lonely, Theron said: "I never wanted to get married. That's never been something that's important to me."

"On the lives of my children, I've never been lonely. I've never felt alone," she said, adding she wasn't afraid of romantic relationships.

"My life right now just doesn't allow a lot of room for something like that to happen. But in saying that, there's not this thing that drives me (to have a romantic relationship). I enjoy being set up on dates but I don't know if I'll ever be able to live with somebody again. To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. I don't know if I'm going to be able to deal with that ever again, I'm too old for that s**t," she added.

