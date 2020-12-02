News18 Logo

Charlize Theron Inks First-look TV Deal With HBO And HBO Max

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has signed a two-year first-look TV deal with HBO and HBO Max. According to Variety, "The Old Guard" star and producing partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix will develop small-screen projects for the WarnerMedia-owned pay TV channel and newly launched streaming service through their Denver & Delilah production company.

Theron’s company, whichpreviouslywas housed at Universal Content Productions, has produced multiple scripted series including David Fincher’s Netflix drama”Mindhunter”, “Girlboss”and the unscripted entry”Hyperdrive”. Denver & Delilah’s past feature credits include “Monster”, which earned Theron won an Oscar for best actress in 2004 as well as movies such as “Young Adult”, “Tully”, “A Private War”, “AtomicBlonde” and most recently “The Old Guard”.


