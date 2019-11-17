Charlize Theron Reveals She Won't Ever 'Compromise' for a Man

Actress Charlize Theron has said she wants to find love again and be in a relationship but she won't ever "compromise" anything in her life to please a man. The Atomic Bombshell actress said that her perception of love has changed with age.

"I'd love to meet somebody and that is something I even think can happen. I'm just not willing to compromise if something doesn't feel right. That's something that has definitely changed for me after I got to my forties, Theron told HELLO! magazine, reports femaelfirst.co.uk.

She added, "I think a huge part of my relationships in the past have been about me being hyper-aware that there was an element to me that was threatening to people." The actress says in her 20s she had the need to modulated herself, depending on the relationship.

"I remember a lot of times thinking, 'If I could just make myself smaller then this relationship would be perfect.' But the older I get the more I've come to realise that doing that is just not being true to me," she said.

Theron previously dated Sean Penn, whom she began romancing in late 2013 and they announced their engagement in December 2014, however, they eventually split around six months later in 2015. Prior to Penn, the actress had a long-term relationship with actor Stuart Townsend, after they met of the set of the 2002 movie Trapped, before calling time on their romance in January 2010.

Rather than change anything about herself, Theron, who has two adopted children, August and Jackson, hopes that she will meet a man who loves her for who she is.

Theron will be next seen in Jay Roach's Bombshell with Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie

