Charlize Theron Tells How to Pronounce Her Name Correctly

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has revealed that most people have been pronouncing her name wrong since time immemorial.







During an appearance on "The One Show", the South Africa-born actor settled the score regarding her name once and for all.







When presenter Gethin Jones pointed out that many fans pronounce her surname with the emphasis on the 'ther' or the 'on', Theron said, "The truth of the matter is those are not even remotely close to the real pronunciation."







The Oscar winner then revealed that her surname is pronounced 'Throne', with a slight roll of the 'r' minus the depth on the 'h'.







Asked whether her name is Afrikaans, Theron told host Alex Jones her name is French in origin.







The actor will next be seen in Netflix project, "The Old Guard", which starts streaming from July 10.

