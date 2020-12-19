Charlotte Gainsbourg Joins Rebel Wilson-led 'The Almond And The Seahorse'

Los Angeles: Acclaimed actor Charlotte Gainsbourg has boarded the cast of English independent drama “The Almond and The Seahorse”, starring Rebel Wilson in the lead. According to Deadline, the film is being directed by the Oscar-nominated cinematographer Tom Stern and Celyn Jones.

Jones has also co-written the screenplay with Kaite O’Reilly, adapted from the stage play by the latter. Gruff Rhys will write and compose the original music for the film.

The story follow an archaeologist and an architect as they fight to re-imagine a future after traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love. Production on the project is scheduled to start in March 2021 in Liverpool and North Wales.