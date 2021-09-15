Charmee Kaur Releases Update on Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Film Liger

Shooting for Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited pan India film Liger resumed on Wednesday. Film’s co-producer Charmee Kaur posted a picture from the sets of the action-drama movie which gave fans a glimpse of the actor in his character. In her tweet, Charmee informed her followers, “Blood, sweat, violence, begins today. Shoot mode. Beast mode.” The picture accompanying the tweet shows Deverakonda’s back as he was sitting inside the boxing ring with his hair tied neatly at the back. The actor was also seen wearing boxing gloves as purple light highlighted his silhouette.

Fans were quite excited as they finally received an update of the movie. Liger will also star Ananya Panday as the female lead and Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

Commenting on Charmee’s tweet, one user wrote, “We want the Liger teaser, madly waiting for an update from the film, but it’s been routine.”

We Want #LIGER Teaser Madly Waitingg. For Update From Film But It's Been Routine We Eagerly Anticipating For Teaser But You Did Not Giving Us Any Update From Film At least Now Give Update What We are Waiting For #VijayDeverakonda #LIGER— Sunil Chintu (@SunilChintu10) September 15, 2021

We fans gone crazy with a single pic of vd, Just imagine on teaser time— Saurav (@sauravkotecha1) September 15, 2021

The teaser of the movie was earlier scheduled to release in May, however, due to the devastating second wave of coronavirus in the country the makers of the film had postponed the date of teaser release. At the time, it was also said that Liger would hit the theatres on September 9. However, the pandemic affected the shooting schedule of the movie and now it remains undecided as to when the movie will be released.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh, who is known for his work in Telugu cinema. Liger will be released in five Indian languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie will mark the first pan-India film for both Ananya and Deverakonda. The title of the film Liger is a combination of Lion and Tiger which describes the protagonist’s character in the movie .Deverakonda will play the role of a mixed martial artist in the film and as Charmee’s tweet suggested, it will come with some serious action scenes.

