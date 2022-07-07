Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Divorce: Estranged Couple Talks About Issues

Ever since Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen got married, they are having trouble in their paradise. After a few months of their marriage, the two started living separately and accused each other. However, they got back together and in July 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter and named her Ziana.

The trouble has again started and now, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are headed for divorce. In an interview with TOI, Charu spoke in length about the issues between her and Rajeev and what went wrong between the two.

In a legal notice, Rajeev Sen claimed that Charu Asopa didn’t inform him about her first marriage. However, during the interview, Charu said, “He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai. My first marriage happened in February 2007 when I was just 18 and we separated in November 2016 owing to compatibility issues.”

Rajeev also claimed that Charu is a “bad mother” as she posts photos and videos of Ziana on social media. Replying to the accusations, Charu said, “Rajeev has accused me of being a bad mother as he doesn’t appreciate me posting Ziana’s pictures on social media. He says nazar lag jaati hai. I am not superstitious like him and don’t want my daughter to be exposed to such a mindset.”

Charu Asopa concluded and added, “I didn’t want to talk about the problems in our marriage, but I have been forced to talk about it now because Rajeev is spreading lies about me, which is damaging to my reputation. Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process.”

Rajeev Sen also talked about the issues and told TOI, “Lack of trust and communication, ego clashes, childlike fights and a lot more. Practically no one barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage. It was a secret kept hidden from us. So, this came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly… three years of marriage and I had no clue. I understand it was her past, but she should have at least told me. I would have accepted it with respect if she would have told me about it before getting married.”

Now, Charu Asopa is looking for work as she wants her daughter to have a normal childhood.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.