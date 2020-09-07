Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen Put Separation Rumours to Rest with Loved up Pics?

TV actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen seem to be deeply in love with each other as they reunited after three months of separation. The couple seems to enjoy their quality time in the pictures shared by both of them on their Instagram. The duo has shared mushy photos and videos and expressed their love.

Sharing a picture of her and Rajeev, Charu wrote, “Missed you sooooo much.... (sic)”

In the picture, she can be seen hugging Rajeev, while he is kissing her head. Rajeev also dropped a comment on her post and wrote, "Missed you more.”

On the other hand, Rajeev also shared their lovey-dovey pictures on his Instagram. In one of the posts, he wrote, "Coz I give you all of Me @asopacharu #mine (sic)," to which Charu replied, “Awwww I love you babie️.” In the picture, the love birds can be seen looking into each other’s eyes.

Another post of Rajeev reads, “Stronger together ️! I Love my wife @asopacharu (sic)." In this picture, Rajeev and Asopa can be seen posing for the selfie with their happy faces. Charu couldn’t stop herself from expressing love for him and commented, “And I love my husband.”

The news of a rift between Charu and Rajeev was fueled after the couple unfollowed each other and deleted their couple pictures from respective social media handle. Later, Charu also revealed that Rajeev flew to Delhi a few days before their first wedding anniversary on June 7.

On the work front, Charu is playing the role of Maharani Tara in the TV show Akbar ka Bal Birbal and Rajeev is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder.