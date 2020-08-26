Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s Love-filled Banter is Unmissable

TV actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen have been making headlines for their relationship. The two often catch up on social media, leaving their fans in curiosity to know if they have reconciled again. Charu’s recent Instagram post has left the netizens confused yet again. The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself and wrote, "Khairiyat nahi puchte meri magar khabar rakhte hain. Maine suna hai ki wo mujh par hi nazar rakhte hain".

What has grabbed everyone’s attention is Rajeev’s comment on her post. He wrote, "Kya Kare khabar rakhna Padta hai , itni chulbul jo ho aap @asopacharu". Replying to Rajeev’s comment, Charu wrote, “Khabar rakhna achhi baat hai Mr byomkesh bakshi. Kabhi khariyat bhi li ya karo..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa sen (@asopacharu) on Aug 25, 2020 at 12:47am PDT

Rajeev also dropped a comment on the actress's recent post, "Hubby is coming to you, @asopacharu jaldi se" when Charu shared a picture of her with Ganpati Bappa.

Meanwhile, amidst separation rumours, Charu has added her husband’s surname ‘Sen’ again to her name on Instagram. With their social media conversations, it seems everything is heading back to normal. The rumours of their separation began when Charu dropped Rajeev's surname from her social media handles. The couple had also deleted pictures of each other from their social media accounts.

On the work front, Charu will be seen on TV show Akbar Birbal and Rajeev is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production, ‘Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder’.