Charu Asopa Announces Pregnancy, Says Sister-in-Law Sushmita Sen is 'So Excited'

TV actress Charu Asopa, wife of Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, is pregnant. Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in Goa in June 2019. Rajeev took to Instagram to share the news with his fans that the couple is expecting their first child together. He shared a picture with Charu, most likely from their wedding, and wrote, “Happiness is on the way #weare3." Fans of the couple soon flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Charu, who is currently at her mother’s place in Bikaner, spoke to ETimes about her first pregnancy, revealing that sister-in-law Sushmita is super excited. “Sushmita didi is so excited. She keeps sending me voice notes and the messages she sends are amazing to hear. She is very happy and is just waiting for the baby," Charu said.

The actress also said that she and Rajeev were planning a baby for a while. “Rajeev and I were planning this for quite some time but you know these things never happen according to your planning. When we had given up, we got a surprise. I learnt this in my 4th week. I had this feeling that I should do a test and when I did the first test it came out to be negative but the second report came out positive. I was so used to doing tests by then that I was prepared that it was going to be negative, but suddenly I got this surprise. This is a new chapter in Rajeev and my life. I am in my first trimester. The baby is due in November," she said.

