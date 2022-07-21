Charu Asopa Answers If Sushmita Sen Is Backing Her Over Brother Rajeev: 'A Wonderful Actor, A Better Human'

Ever since Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen announced separation, they have been making headlines. The couple that got married in 2019 hit a rough patch and filed for their divorce earlier this year. In a recent interview, Charu addressed rumours of Sushmita Sen taking her side in the whole matter and expressed her admiration for the Aarya actress. She called Sushmita ‘a wonderful actor and an even better human being’. Charu also mentioned that Sushmita has been ‘extremely welcoming’ towards her from the very beginning and added that she will cherish the bond of ‘love, adulation and immense respect’ for the rest of her life.’

Speculations about Sushmita Sen supporting Charu over her brother arose when netizens noticed that Sushmita follows Charu on Instagram but not her brother Rajeev. Later, Rajeev also reacted to the same and told E-Times that Sushmita never followed him on Instagram but only on Twitter. “It is being said by the media that my sister unfollowed me on Instagram. However, the reality is that she never followed me on Instagram. So, this piece of news cracks me up and it needs to be told. Secondly, the only place she is following me is on Twitter and that, too, for long,” he said.

Last month, Charu revealed that she had sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. “Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process,” Charu told E-Times. However, Rajeev replied to her notice with another notice that sccused her of hiding her first marriage. The actress called the allegations leveled up by Rajeev against her false and said, “He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai.”

Recently, Rajeev also accused Charu of playing the victim card, to which the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai fame responsed by saying that she is ‘done washing one’s dirty linen in public’.

