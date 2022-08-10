Charu Asopa Calls Sushmita Sen Her 'Biggest Support': 'Other Than Her, I'm Not Comfortable...'

Charu Asopa has been grabbing the headlines for her separation from Rajeev Sen, who is the brother of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. While Charu and Rajeev’s marriage ended on an ugly note, the actress has only good things to say about her estranged husband’s sister.

Charu said that Sushmita has been her “huge emotional support” and her go-to person to share her marriage problems. “My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems. Other than her, I am not comfortable in sharing my problems with anyone else because everyone’s aware but…,” Charu told Pinkvilla.com.

Ever since Charu and Rajeev parted ways, they have leveled several allegations against each other. When asked if she was receiving emotional support from anyone, Charu said, “My lawyer and my brother and sister-in-law, they are my biggest support. Apart from them, I have nobody to turn to for emotional support. I am handling Ziana all alone. She fell sick and after that, I fell sick. There’s so much happening all at once and I am left with no option but just stand strong and fight. I can’t fall weak because I don’t have that option.”

Charu earlier said that she made up her mind to file for a divorce. “I have already sent the divorce draft to Rajeev but he said that he wants some changes in it and his lawyer will revert. But it’s been almost a week, my lawyer has been calling his lawyer but she isn’t responding,” she said.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2016 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. In June this year, Charu revealed that she had sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage.

