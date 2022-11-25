Charu Asopa Claims Rajeev Sen Using Her, Their Daughter Zianna in Vlogs for Viewership

Amid the separation, the saga of a war of words continues between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen who have been in the headlines for a while now due to their troubled marriage. The couple had earlier decided to call off their divorce in September and is now parting ways again.

In a recent interview, Charu shared that her estranged husband has started sending her texts a lot lately and has had a sudden behavioural change. In a candid chat with ETimes, the actress also accused Rajeev of bringing up old topics and her and Ziana repeatedly in his YouTube vlogs to increase his viewership.

“For the past week, he has been sending me messages like ‘good morning’, ‘have a good day’ and ‘good night’. I send him polite replies. Before that, we communicated regarding our legal proceedings. So, it seemed weird,” she told the media house.

She even mentioned she was surprised by the suddenness of the situation and had a feeling that something was brewing. Charu also stated that she now got to know the reason for him sending her text messages. She added that Rajeev has realized that his normal vlogs don’t have views unless he talks about their daughter or the actress.

This comes after Rajeev states in one of his vlogs that he is keeping in touch with Charu to keep her “stable” for the sake of their daughter. Rajeev said, “I am in touch with her and on my part, I try to be nice to her. I send nice WhatsApp messages and make her feel I am there even though we are not physically with each other. Making sure that Zianna is good."

He continued and added that it is the path the actress wanted and he keeps encouraging her to be positive and let Charu feel that she is winning and the world is for her. He also added that it is really important that Charu remains stable because if she stays positive, then automatically Zianna is happy.

Coming back to the interview Charu was asked about their divorce process to which she shared that they have a meeting together with their lawyers on November 30 regarding the same and hopes that Rajeev will show up.

