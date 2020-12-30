Charu Asopa Greets Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl as 'jiju', Watch Video

Sushmita Sen is ringing in the holiday season in Dubai with her family. Among those joining in are Sushmita’s daughters Renee, Alisah and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actress’ brother Rajeev Sen had also jetted off with his wife Charu Asopa to celebrate Christmas Eve and the New Year. Rajeev, on Tuesday, shared a video of their recent Christmas celebrations at a club in Dubai.

The video which is going viral on the Internet shows the Sen family having a fun time as they enjoy good music and food together. Rajeev is partying with Charu, Sushmita and Rohman. In the video, we can see Charu rushing to greet Rohman and addressing him as 'jiju' (brother-in-law). Rajeev greets Sushmita as others wish each other, “Merry Christmas.”

Rajeev captioned the video as, "Christmas party Dubai."

Sushmita and model Rohman have been dating for a while now. Although there has been no confirmation on their marriage, Rohman has become an indispensable part of the family. He shares a strong bond with Alisah and Renee as well.

The model recently made his debut with a music video. The heartbreak song titled Maula is crooned by Papon. Rohman romances Kasautii Zindagii Kayy fame Erica Fernandes in the official music video. While sharing a glimpse, Rohman wrote, “@sushmitasen47 can’t thank you enough for standing by me ‘my rock’.... for teaching me how to be “one’s self” infont of the camera. My two shaitaan’s Alisah & Renee for allowing me to do a romantic song. This one is for you Abbu, Mumma, didi & Ammaji.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita’s comeback series Aarya starred her in the titular role. She was awarded the Best Actor in Drama Series for her performance at the first-ever Filmfare OTT Awards. Sushmita will be reprising her character for the second season of Aarya. The remake of the Dutch series Penoza was directed by Ram Madhvani. Apart from Sush, the cast of the series also had Namit Das, Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Alexx ONell and Ankur Bhatia.