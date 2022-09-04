Charu Asopa Is All Hearts As Rajeev Sen Drops Adorable Family Pics After Calling Off Divorce

Days after reuniting with his estranged wife Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of adorable pictures featuring their daughter Ziana too. In some pictures, Rajeev, Charu and Ziana can be seen posing in front of the Ganpati idol at their residence. While Rajeev can be seen dressed in his casual attire, Charu looks prettiest in a pink saree. In one of the clicks, the three can be taking a selfie inside a car as Rajeev’s mother joins them too. In the caption, Rajeev dropped a red heart and a folded hands emoji.

Charu Asopa was quick to drop a red heart emoji in the comments section. Later in the day, she also shared the same pictures on her Instagram handle.

Earlier this week, Charu Asopa took to her social media to announce that announced that she and Rajeev have called off their divorce. “Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good,” she wrote.