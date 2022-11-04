Charu Asopa, Karan Mehra Slam Rajeev Sen After He Accuses Them Of Affair, Hints At Filing Defamation Case

Actor Charu Asopa and Karan Mehra reacted to Rajeev Sen’s claims that they had an affair. In two separate interviews, Charu and Karan slammed Rajeev for making ‘false claims.’ Charu said that when a man doesn’t have ‘anything else,’ it becomes easy to ‘malign a woman’s character.’ Meanwhile, Karan revealed that Charu sent him apology messages with regard to the allegations.

“I don’t know on what basis has he made these claims. When a man has nothing else, it becomes easiest for him to malign a woman’s character. They know how that would affect us most. He had no other way to put me down and has thus stooped to this level, and accused me of something so wrong,” Charu told The Indian Express.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The actress added that she had shared only one video with Karan and that too it had no romantic connections. “It’s a professional video, a collaboration for an event. Karan and I were invited as celebrity guests there. We are just standing together, amid a rally of people, not even alone. How can he call that romantic?” she added.

Karan also told ETimes that the claims are wrong, adding that he and Charu have not connected following the promotional event. “She has sent me messages of apology saying that she’s sorry that I have to bear all this nonsense,” Karan said.

The actor, who is also dealing with his share of problems with his estranged wife Nisha Rawal, called the accusations terrible and hinted that he could file a defamation case. “I don’t have his number and don’t wish to (call him). I would rather file a defamation suit against him,” Karan said.

For the unversed, Rajeev had made the allegations against the actors in an interview with Hindustan Times. “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in,” Rajeev claimed.

Charu and Rajeev had decided to give their marriage another shot earlier this year but Charu revealed last month that the couple is now headed for a divorce.

Read all the Latest Movies News here