Charu Asopa Leaves Netizens Confused As She Applies Sindoor After Separating From Husband Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen announced their separation earlier this year when the Mere Angne Mein actress announced that she has filed for a divorce from her estranged husband. However, days after, Charu’s latest pictures have left netizens completely stunned. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures in which she was seen posing with her daughter. She wore an orange saree and was seen sitting with her daughter on the staircase of a temple. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the ‘sindoor’ that Charu had applied.

“Happy 9 months bday my love, life and laughter . Thank you for coming into my life and making it soooo beautiful. I love you my jaan,” the caption read.

Several social media users questioned her ‘sindoor’ in the comment section. While one of the comments read, “She filed divorce parallelly…kya hai ye log,” another person wrote, “Iska toh divorce ho gaya na?😮 Toh yeh sindoor kyu lagayi.” Some of the netizens also called her ‘drama’. “I want to know ur thought procedure behind this, why to put sindoor?” a third comment read.

