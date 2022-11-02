Charu Asopa Makes Big Allegations Against Rajeev Sen, Claims He Asked Her To Quit TV

Charu Asopa has leveled another big allegation against her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. In a recent interview, the Mere Angne Mein actress claimed that Rajeev had asked her to quit television because of his ‘trust issues’ and added that his level of possessiveness is ‘extremely difficult’.

“It was Rajeev who said to quit TV and start vlogging. When I am not in front of his eyes, he feels I’m doing something wrong because he has trust issues. His level of possessiveness is extremely different where he leaves me behind for months and blocks me from everywhere. Even I fail to understand this type of possessiveness,” Charu told Pinkvilla.

On being asked if she talked to her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen before ending her marriage with Rajeev, Charu admitted that she didn’t. She also explained how Rajiv ‘disappeared’ suddenly and nobody in the family had any clue about his whereabouts.

“No, this time I did not ask or say anything to anyone. This time when Rajeev left, nobody had any answer related to his whereabouts. Last time when we decided to patch up, everyone in the family was very happy that finally things are falling into place. Then again he left me and called me ‘dramebaaz,’ ‘mentally sick’ and then nobody was left with anything to say. The last time when he left, he had some dental issues, I was aware of it because we lived in different rooms but in the same house and he suddenly just vanished. I woke up the next morning and saw that he has disappeared with his belongings,” Charu added.

For the unversed, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September for their daughter. However, once again, they have now decided to part ways.

