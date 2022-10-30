Charu Asopa Moves into New House Amid Rajeev Sen Divorce, Says 'Truth Will Always Come Out'

Television actress Charu Asopa has moved out of her house with Rajeev Sen days after she revealed that the couple is officially headed for a divorce. The actress revealed the new life update in her latest blog. Charu revealed she celebrated Diwali with her parents in Rajasthan and returned home just in time for Zaina’s birthday.

The actress not only offered a glimpse of her travel, but she also shared a look at her new home. Charu also revealed that she was going through the comments on her recent videos and was disappointed to see negative comments.

“Last night when I was about to sleep, I saw some YouTube comments and was a little disappointed after seeing your comments. I don’t know what to say. Anyways, everyone has their own perceptions and I can’t change that. A lot of people also showered love and are understanding,” she said.

“Those who are my fans, who are loyal subscribers, I don’t have to prove anything to them. And you should never try and prove anything to anyone because the truth should not be proved, you just have to prove the lie. The truth will always come out,” Charu added.

Earlier this week, Charu had confirmed that she and Rajeev are headed for a divorce. She also made some shocking allegations against him. “Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove,” she told ETimes.

“It was the biggest mistake (to give the marriage another shot). Aur dirty hota jaayega agar yeh shaadi aur drag hui toh. It will get unbearably toxic for Ziana,” she added. However, speaking with the same publication, Rajeev denied the claims she accused him of.

