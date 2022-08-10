Charu Asopa on Estranged Husband Rajeev Sen Posting Picture With Their Daughter: He Wants That Attention

All is not well between Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, and his estranged wife Charu Asopa. The actors have confirmed that they have separated, and will fulfill the formalities of divorce soon. They have a daughter named Ziana, who currently lives with Charu. Recently, rumours about the duo getting back together and living under the same roof surfaced on the internet after Rajeev posted a photo with Charu, and then with their daughter on his Instagram handle.

Take a look:

Dismissing the rumours about their reconciliation, Charu said that she, too, is surprised after seeing the loved-up pictures, and added that the reality is very different. In an interview with TellyChakkar, she shared the details of her troublesome relationship with Rajeev, and how the marriage can't be salvaged.

She stated that the problems in their marriage were never acknowledged because Rajeev never faced them. He would find an escape by visiting his mother in Dubai; or he would go to Delhi, leaving her behind with their daughter. She was optimistic about better days with the birth of Ziana, hoping that Rajeev will finally stay with her because of their daughter, and they could sort out their differences. But nothing really changed and she had to take care of their daughter all by herself.

She also spoke about the truth behind his recent Instagram posts. She told TellyChakkar, “Whenever he comes, he clicks pictures with Ziana, shoots videos with her. He showers love for her and shows it to people that he cares for his daughter. People also comment on his post saying that he is such a loving and caring father. I think he wants that attention. He does this and will continue to do so. If I continue living like this with him, he will do the same. I don't want my daughter to face all this and want a normal and healthy environment. I am doing all this just for my daughter.”

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in 2019. Rumours about their separation first surfaced two years ago when they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

