Charu Asopa Opens Up About Separation with Rajeev Sen, Salman Khan Gets Trolled

Amid rumours gaining ground that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has hit a rough patch after they wed in Goa on June 7, 2019 post four months of dating, the former has opened up about her husband moving out of their home in Mumbai days before their first wedding anniversary.

Rajeev had earlier said that he has not moved out of his home in Mumbai and that someone is 'brainwashing' Charu into believing that he had. Now, Charu hits back at Rajeev's claims saying (via), “No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions."

Superstar Salman Khan, who has been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the coronavirus lockdown commenced, took to Twitter to share a mud covered photo of himself. In the snap, Salman can be seen sitting with mud all over his body. Seems like he had a tough day on the farming turf.

Along with the snap, Salman has expressed his gratitude towards farmers, who tirelessly work under scorching heat. “Respect to all the farmers,” read the post.

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in daily soap Pavitra Rishta, has remembered the late actor in a social media post that she shared on his one month death anniversary on Tuesday. Sushant passed away on June 14. His body was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai.

Ankita took to social media for the first time since Sushant's death and posted an image of a lamp that she lit in memory of Sushant. She captioned the post, "Child of God." Ankita's last Instagram post was dated June 13, a day before Sushant passed away.

Sonam Kapoor along with her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja are back in London and the actress can't control her excitement. Sonam took to the Instagram story section to share glimpses of her travel.

In the first pics, the Neerja actress and Anand were donning face masks as they posed for the lens. Later, we got an aerial view of London through her post. One of the pictures had “London I am back” written on it with an heart eyes emoticon.

Brie Larson has recently started her YouTube channel amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actress has been vocal on social media about the virus spread and has been constantly urging fans to stay indoors and be safe by taking necessary precautions. She has also been voicing concerns of the Black community in the US during the George Floyd protests and now Brie's YouTube channel is gaining attention.

Brie's channel has over 2,37,000 subscribers subscribers on YouTube already and the actress recently shared a video concept that her grandmother wants her to work on for the next video. Brie shared a snap of a message she received from her grandmother which read, "If you still looking for ideas I thought of this one if you haven't done it before. 'How do you prepare yourself physically and emotionally for each role you play'."

