Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Blessed with Baby Girl; See Cute Pics of New Parents

On Monday, November 1, celebrity couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa announced the arrival of their first baby, a girl, on social media. They shared some very adorable pictures of the newborn on social media, which look they were clicked right after the delivery.

The moment where Charu holds the baby in her hands is a precious moment that the mother and child share. Another image shows Rajeev holding the baby in his arms. Rajeev said in the caption of his post that the mother and the baby are fine. “Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God (sic)," he wrote on social media.

A week ago, a heavily pregnant Charu was seen celebrating Karwa Chauth with Rajeev.

Rajeev and Charu’s baby shower was attended by Sushmita Sen with her daughters Renee and Alisah and Rohman Shawl.

In the work front, actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder? The film directed by Vishal Mishra stars Vivek Anand Oberoi, who also makes his debut as a producer. Opening up about the film, Rajeev shared how he is preparing for the role.

“I want the audience to not just see my performance, but also feel and experience my role through me. I’m lucky to have Vishal (Mishra) sir as my director, who’s been guiding me really well through the preparations," said Rajeev, adding that he is “looking forward to working with Vivek Oberoi".

Rajeev essays the character of Rohit Vardhan in the film.

