Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Congratulate 'Didi' Sushmita Sen As Aarya Actress Buys New Luxury Car

Even though Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have parted ways, the two continue to share a cordial relationship. Recently, when Sushmita Sen dropped a video on social media announcing that she has gifted herself a luxurious car, Rajeev and Charu took to the comment section and congratulated the Aarya actress from their respective handles.

When Rajeev commented, ‘congratulations’ with a red heart emoji, Sushmita replied by saying, ‘love you bhai’. Rajeev reacted to Sushmita’s reply and further wrote, “Bhai loves you more ❤️". On the other hand, Charu Asopa also commented, “Wow didi ❤️ congrats".

This comes months after Charu and Rajeev parted ways. However, the former couple was recently snapped dancing together at a wedding. Later in an interview, the Mere Angne Mein actress clarified that she wants to maintain a cordial relationship with her estranged husband so that things do not get difficult for their daughter Ziana when she grows up.

“When Ziana grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her. Sometimes, things get difficult for me, but main apni beti ke liye itna toh kar hi sakti hun,” Charu told Hindustan Times.

In another interview, Rajeev also opened up about his family supporting Charu and shared, “Yes, I have heard that my family has been supporting Charu and why not. It’s a wonderful thing. I am happy that Charu has a wonderful rapport with my family. It does not affect my relations with my parents and sister. We are a very close-knit family. Strangely enough, a lot of people also think that I have been supporting Charu’s mother and sister.”

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September 2022 for their daughter. However, they have once again parted ways and have headed for divorce.

Read all the Latest Movies News here