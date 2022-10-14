Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Decide To Part Ways Once Again? Report Claims 'Differences Seem Irreconcilable'

Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen have been making headlines for a long time now. First, when they decided to call off their marriage and then when the two actors decided to unite for their daughter. However, looks like all is not well between Charu and Rajeev once again.

If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, the Mere Angne Mein actress is once again thinking about parting ways with Rajeev Sen. The source cited by the news portal claimed that the differences between the two seem irreconcilable.

“Charu is finally contemplating walking out of the relationship for good. Though they came together and gave their marriage a second chance, the differences between the two seem irreconcilable. Ab dono ke beech reconciliation ki koi gunjaish hi nahi dikh rahi hai,” the source claimed. However, the actress refused to comment on it.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2016 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu revealed that she sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two levelled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September.

Later, in an interview, opened up about how people termed their problems as a ‘publicity stunt’ and revealed that their reunion was no less than a miracle. “Before heading to the family court on 30th, Rajeev and I were talking. And while talking, our misunderstandings were resolved. That time Bappa wanted us to give another chance to our relationship for Ziana. When we had given so many chances to each other then why not one more chance? I don’t think there was any publicity stunt here. Genuinely we felt it was a miracle,” she told E-Times.

