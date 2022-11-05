Karan Mehra is not letting Rajeev Sen get away with his claims that his estranged wife Charu Asopa had an affair with Karan. While the actor, in numerous interviews, has already clarified that the affair allegations are untrue. But he is now putting an end to all the claims by also revealing that he and Charu were never friends but just colleagues who collaborated on a project together.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the host asked Karan Mehra if he shared a close bond with Charu Asopa when they were working on the project. Karan denied it, adding that he might not even label it as friendship. “No, we’re just colleagues who were working on the sets. We were not friends or anything as such. How I am close to maybe Ayush, Neha, Riddhi, all of us were very close. But Charu was there for a specific time and went. That’s it.”

He added that Charu reached out to him after the affair allegations made the headlines and apologised for it. He also revealed that while he has no intention of reaching out to Rajeev Sen. Instead, he is considering legal actions to be taken. “I will take some strict action towards this because this is not the way it should be,” he said, adding, “I don’t know him, I don’t know his number and why should I call him and say anything? Neither do I have his number, nor spoken to him nor have I ever seen him. That’s why I am saying, I will take some strict action and I am consulting my legal teams.”

For the unversed, Rajeev had made the allegations against the actors in an interview with Hindustan Times. “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in,” Rajeev claimed.

Charu and Rajeev had decided to give their marriage another shot earlier this year but Charu revealed last month that the couple is now headed for a divorce.

