Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Reunite After Months of Tussle: 'Decided To Keep Our Marriage For Good'

After months of a tussle in their marriage, levelling allegations against one another and filing for divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are together again. On Thursday, the Mere Angne Mein actress took to her official Instagram account and shared the same with her fans. She dropped an adorable picture in which she was seen posing with her husband Rajeev and daughter Ziana.

In the caption, Charu mentioned that even though the two were seeking a divorce, they have now decided to ‘keep their marriage for the good’. “Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good,” she wrote.

The actress further talked about her daughter and mentioned that both, she and Rajeev want to be ‘best parents’ for her. “We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority..We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us..Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love,” she added.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2016 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. In June this year, Charu revealed that she had sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. “Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process,” she had said. However, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. Later, the actress called the allegations leveled up by Rajeev against her false and said, “He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai.” Following this, the fight between the two got ugly. Earlier in August, Charu also claimed that even though she sent a divorce papers draft to Rajeev, his lawyer was not responding.

