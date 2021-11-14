Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Reveal the Name of Their Newborn, Share Pics

Celebrity couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, who announced the arrival of their first baby, a girl, on November 1, now have revealed the name of their newborn. Sharing pictures with his wife, daughter, mother and father, Rajeev wrote, “Welcoming our daughter Ziana Sen to our family ❤️ #blessed."

Earlier, Rajeev shared some very adorable pictures of the newborn on Instagram, which look they were clicked right after the delivery. The moment where Charu holds the baby in her hands is a precious moment that the mother and child share. Another image shows Rajeev holding the baby in his arms. Rajeev said in the caption of his post that the mother and the baby are fine. “Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God (sic)," he wrote.

On the work front, Rajeev is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder? Rajeev essays the character of Rohit Vardhan in the film.

