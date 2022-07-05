Charu Asopa Recalls Her Struggling Days As She Celebrates Her Daughter's 8-Month Birthday; Watch

Charu Asopa has been making headlines for a long time now because of her rift with her husband Rajeev Sen. The couple recently announced their separation following which Charu moved to her brother’s house. Recently, the Mere Angne Mein actress celebrated her daughter’s 8-month birthday. She celebrated the special day with her father, brother and sister-in-law. Charu captured moments of the same in a video and dropped it as a vlog on YouTube.

The vlog begins with Charu spending some quality time with her brother Chetan and sister-in-law Monika. After the tea, the three take Charu’s daughter Ziana for a walk. The actress then reveals how she came to Sikar for an event but then decided to stay at her brother’s house in Bhilwara for some time. Later in the video, Charu’s brother can be heard talking about how she balances her personal and professional life. Charu also talked about the same and recalled the time when she was working on Mere Angne Mein and Tashn-E-Ishq simultaneously and therefore used to get very less time for her personal life.

Watch Charu Asopa’s Vlog Here:

“I was doing two shows together. In the morning, I used to shoot for Mere Angne Mein whereas during the night I used to shoot for Tashn-E-Ishq. I used to sleep while travelling from one set to another. For Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, I have worked continuously for 36 hours. These were my struggle days,” Charu said.

“These all are phases of life and I feel I enjoy all these phases beautifully. That’s how things should be like. We should not crib. We should enjoy all moments in our life,” she added.

For the unversed, Charu recently revealed that she had sent a notice to Rajeev on June 07, seeking to part ways mutually. However, Rajeev also sent her another notice in response to this and accused the actress of hiding her first marriage. “Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process,” Charu told E-Times.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.