Charu Asopa Reveals Rajeev Sen 'Blocked' Her on Instagram, Says 'Don't Think It's Working'

Celebrity couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s marriage troubles are no secret. The two tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana, in 2021. However, their happiness seemed to have been short-lived, with the pair announcing that they were heading towards a divorce earlier this year. There was hope that all would be better again when the two used their social media handles to declare that they had called off the divorce and worked through the rough patch they had hit instead. However, signs of trouble resurfaced in their marriage again when Sen deleted all his social media pictures with Asopa.

Then, just one day after Karwa Chauth, there were reports that the Love By Chance actress and Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen’s brother, have unfollowed each other on Instagram. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress clarified the story behind the event. She claimed that she had not unfollowed her husband, but rather, he had blocked her.

She was quoted as saying, “I did not unfollow him, he blocked me. He has gone to Delhi and waha jaane ke baad he just blocked me. I have no clue what he is doing or where he is.” Apparently, her fashion model husband had been out of touch ever since he arrived in Delhi.

Asopa voiced her disappointment regarding the second chance the couple had given their marriage. She had confirmed that the two wanted to give their marriage a second chance, especially for the sake of their toddler Ziana, who was born in November last year. The actress had even thanked her fans for never losing faith in the couple. However, in this recent interview, she said broached the topic of reconciliation from a completely different perspective, stating that “we were indeed trying to sort it out. Humne ek chance bhi dia tha, but then I don’t think it is working.”

