Charu Asopa Says Decision to Divorce Rajeev Sen 'Wasn't in Haste’: ‘It's for Ziana'

Television actor Charu Asopa’s marital problems with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen have been hitting the headlines lately. Charu Asopa has filed for divorce, hoping to get an amicable separation from Rajeev. Reportedly, the trouble began after the duo welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana.

The exact reason behind the decision remains unclear, however, Charu Asopa claims that it is for the sake of their toddler. In the latest video on her YouTube channel, the television actor candidly addressed that many people have doubts and are questioning her decision of getting a divorce. However, Charu Asopa confirms that her decision of separation wasn’t taken in an emotional state. “I am well aware of what I doing,” she said.

Charu Asopa elaborated on the matter, “I know you people have doubts and questions about my decision (of getting a divorce). Some people think I am wrong but I'd like to say I have thought through everything. It's a decision not taken in haste or in an emotional state. I am well aware of what I am doing and I feel it's right. It's not for me but for Ziana.”

She further hoped that her followers would understand her situation and continue to support her amid this difficult situation. She concluded, “I am sure you'd understand me and continue to support me. I just want to add that things that cannot reach their destination should be left at a beautiful turn.

For those unaware, Charu Asopa reportedly kept her first marriage away from the limelight. In the divorce petition, Sen accused Asopa of not disclosing details of her first marriage even to him. However, Charu claims that Rajeev was aware of her first marriage and is making false allegations against her.

In a previous interaction with ETimes, Asopa stated, “I didn’t want to talk about the problems in our marriage, but I have been forced to talk about it now because Rajeev is spreading lies about me, which is damaging to my reputation”. The estranged couple have taken the legal route to solve the problem.

