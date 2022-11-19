Charu Asopa Says 'Love You' to Birthday Girl Sushmita Sen Amid Divorce from Rajeev Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 47th birthday today. The Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya actress is of the most loved celebs in the industry and ever since she rang in her special day, scores of her fans have been sending her good wishes on social media. Joining them is the TV actress and her ex-sister-in-law Charu Asopa. The TV star who is ex-wife of Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen, penned a moving note to birthday girl Sushmita amid her divorce from Rajeev.

Along with the post, Charu posted happy pictures with birthday girl Sush as she climbed on top of a couch, holding Charu and her daughter Ziana close. The trio look extremely delighted as they pose for the unique click. Next, we see Sushmita Sen hugging Charu from the back as they both smile at the camera. The pictures are a testimony to the sweet bond they share.

Taking to the captions, Charu Asopa wrote, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know❤️Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You’re truly the best. Love you didi. ❤️

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to send birthday love to Sushmita. One fan wrote, “Happy birthday ❤️," another added, “Bonds like this! ❤️❤️." A third social media user wrote, “Happiest birthday my darling sush."

Charu Asopa has been making headlines because of her separation from her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. Amid all this, the Mere Angne Mein actress took to her Instagram account recently and gave her fans a tour of her new home, in which, she stays with daughter Ziana.

Charu and Rajeev, who got married in 2019, announced separation but later decided to give their relationship a second chance. They even celebrated their daughter Ziana’s birthday together. However, the actors have had major differences and Charu has recently alleged Rajeev of cheating on her when she was pregnant and accused him of domestic violence as well. However, Rajeev has time and again denied the allegations.

