Charu Asopa Says Rajeev Sen Turned Off Cameras When She Was Away, Was Absent During Her Pregnancy

Charu Asopa has been making headlines for her troubled marriage with her husband Rajeev Sen. Days after announcing that they have once again decided to part ways, the Mere Angne Mein actress has now said that Rajeev was ‘financially’ and ’emotionally’ absent at the time of her pregnancy and for their daughter Ziana. In a recent interview, Charu talked about the same and claimed that Rajeev would also turn off cameras whenever she was away from home.

“During the first few months of my pregnancy, I was in Bikaner, and even otherwise if I went somewhere, behind my back, he would always turn off the cameras of the house. When I asked him the reason behind doing this, he brushed it off saying, ‘You want to spy on the house like Bigg Boss.’ This was one of the smallest things to which I did not pay much attention. In the name of the gym, he spent his whole day outside,” Charu told Pinkvilla.

The actress went on to say that Rajeev would never ask her about her well-being during her pregnancy but instead would brag about his celebrity encounters in the gym.

Charu also complained about Rajeev’s behaviour while their daughter Ziana was hospitalised due to dengue and shared, “When Ziana was down with dengue, he came after two days of her hospitalization when the cannula was fixed, medications had begun. Before coming, he booked a hotel there and would just hardly spend 2 hours with Ziana and return to his hotel. If his daughter is in a hospital, why can’t he stay back with her at the hospital? I was living there.”

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two levelled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September for their daughter.

“Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove,” Charu told E-Times later.

