Charu Asopa Says Sushmita Sen Asked Her To Prioritise Her Happiness Amid Separation With Rajeev Sen

Ever since Charu Asopa announced that she and Rajeev Sen have decided to part ways once again, the two have been ruling headlines. Recently, the Mere Angne Mein actress was asked about her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen’s reaction to her decision. To this, Charu revealed that she is in touch with Sushmita and added that the Aarya actress had asked her to prioritise her happiness.

“She has never told us to work it out,” Charu told Siddharth Kannan. “She has always told me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. My parents, yes, they’ve told me to try and resolve the differences. But never didi,” she added.

Charu Asopa further mentioned that Sushmita Sen is aware of the ‘rough’ patches in her and Rajeev’s relationship. She also added that Sushmita had suggested she should separate if that is what makes her happy. “I haven’t bothered her about this, or asked her to talk some sense into anybody. But yes, she is family, so she knows when things are rough. I don’t like to bother my in-laws either, they’re elderly, and my mother-in-law is unwell. But whenever the topic has come up when didi has called, she has always told me to focus on myself. She has said that if I’m happier with Rajeev, then that’s what I should do, but if I’m happier away from him, then I should separate,” Charu said as quoted by Indian Express.