Charu Asopa Shares Cryptic Post About 'Being Broken', Fans Speculate Problems in Married Life

Television actress Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen last year in Goa. While the lovebirds often keep posting romantic pictures on the internet, fans speculated marriage problems after Charu shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

Her post read, “Boht hanste ho, toote ho kya (You laugh a lot, are you broken).”

The message has received several concerns from Charu’s social media followers, who asked the Mere Angne Mein actress if there are issues in her married life with Rajeev.

A user wrote, “Praying everything gets back to normal in your personal life... you deserve happiness…,” while another asked, “Mam is everything okay btw you n Rajeev sir??”

Just a few days back, Rajeev rubbished the speculations about their troubled life. Slashing the rumors, he told SpotBoyE, “Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight and are no more together - what a funny world we live in.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

