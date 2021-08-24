Charu Asopa Shares Happy Pics from Her Baby Shower with Rajeev Sen at Their New Home

Television actress Charu Asopa Sen shared pictures from her baby shower on her Instagram handle on Monday. The actress who is expecting her first child with Rajeev Sen, younger brother of actress Sushmita Sen, was dressed in a traditional attire. Besides celebrating the pregnancy, the couple were also celebrating the fact that they have moved into a new house.

In one of the pictures shared by the actress, Charu was seen dressed in a red and yellow attire with husband Rajeev who was wearing a beige-shade kurta and payjama. The couple were posing for the camera on the balcony of their new home which gave the view of the city. Charu wrote in the caption, “Our baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house.”

The actress shared another series of pictures that showed her 670k Instagram followers a glimpse of the interiors of the new house. The house was decorated with floral arrangement for the occasion as the elated couple posed for pictures. Charu expressed her experience of pregnancy in the caption and wrote, “Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child.”

Speaking to The Times of India, Rajeev said that the celebration went very well and described it as more of a family gathering. Rajeev also told the national daily that they did not invite any friends over for the occasion and it was only attended by the family members which included his maternal aunt and her husband. The ceremony was also attended by Sushmita, her daughters Renee, Alisah, and her partner Rohman. Talking about the new house, Rajeev said that buying the property is a blessing since the couple got the house at the right time. Rajeev said that the timing is right because their baby is also coming soon. “We would like to see this house as a house for our new baby. Charu is seven months pregnant now. God is kind," Rajeev said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here