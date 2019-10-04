Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Charu Asopa Sports the Quintessential Bengali Bride Look for Durga Puja, See Pics

It is the first Durga Puja for Charu Asopa after she got hitched to Rajeev Sen, brother of Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen on June 16 this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
Charu Asopa Sports the Quintessential Bengali Bride Look for Durga Puja, See Pics
Image courtesy: Charu Asopa/ Instagram

It is Durga Puja, the annual festival of Bengalis is here, and women can be seen sporting their traditional attire as they worship Goddess Durga. It is the first Durga Puja for Charu Asopa after she got hitched to Rajeev Sen, brother of Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen on June 16 this year.

The television actress has shared a slew of beautiful images of herself, where she can be seen as the quintessential Bengali Bou or a Bengali bride, wearing traditional lal par sada saree or six yards of white and red Bengali saree, red bindi and vermilion on her forehead parting.

While in one image she can be seen holding a brass plate and the auspicious diya, another sees her sporting the traditional ghomta or ghungat. In yet another picture, the actress can be seen posing in front of some greenery. The pictures perfectly capture the beauty of the telly actress and hint towards the ease with which she has slipped into her new role post marriage. Needless to say, he images creating quite a stir on social media.

Charu Asopa took to her Instagram and shared her pictures and her Durga Puja looks soon went viral seconds after being posted. She captioned the pictures, "Durga pooja".

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen who have been dating since early 2019 got married in a fairy-tale manner at Taj Exotica Resort near the Benaulim beach in Goa. The three-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends.

