Charu Asopa Talks About Her Bond With Sushmita Sen: 'She Makes Me Believe Women Can Do Anything'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai fame Charu Asopa is married to Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. Charu attained motherhood six months back when she was blessed with a baby girl. Months after, in a recent interview, Charu talked about her bond with sister-in-law Sushmita and mentioned how she has learnt a lot from her especially when it comes to raising her daughter.

Charu Asopa called Sushmita Sen one of the amazing women in her life. She also mentioned how the Bollywood diva is an inspiration for her and makes her believe that women can do anything in life. “I share an amazing bond with my mother-in-law. In fact, she keeps pushing me to workout. She tells me to go for a daily massage so that my arms are in the right shape. She keeps motivating me and she’s amazing. I’ve three amazing women in my life, my mother, my mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. I learn from them on a regular basis. I’ve learnt a lot from my sister-in-law Sushmita didi, especially how well she has raised her two daughters despite being alone. She makes me believe that a woman can do anything in life,” she told E-Times.

Mere Angne Mein fame also shared how both, her husband Rajeev and Sushmita were inside the operation theatre during the birth of her baby girl. She further revealed how they were cheering her up so that she isn’t scared or nervous.

“When I went inside the operation theatre, my husband and sister-in-law Sushmita didi were there inside with me. I was not conscious but I could hear them and they were happy. In fact, when I was leaving for the surgery they were cheering me up and cracking jokes, and making the atmosphere so light. I was scared and nervous but just looking at them I went inside with a smile on my face. They were inside also celebrating Ziana’s birth,” Charu added.

