Charu Asopa Vs Rajeev Sen: Actress Sends Legal Notice, Latter Accuses Her Of Hiding First Marriage

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have hit the headlines once again, courtesy reports about them separating after three years of their marriage. Charu, in an exclusive interview with ETimes, revealed that she sent a notice to Rajeev on June 07, seeking to part ways mutually. However, it did not go down well with Rajeev, who sent her another notice accusing her of hiding her first marriage.

In the interview, Charu said she did not want to open up about her marital issues in public but Rajeev has left her no choice. She accused him of spreading lies about her and tarnishing her image. “Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process,” she added.

“Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. Par woh ek chance dete dete teen saal kab nikal gaye mujhe kuchh pata nahi chala. He has trust issues and I can’t take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don’t want her to see people hurling abuses at each other,” the actress added.

Charu called the allegations leveled up by Rajeev against her false and said, “He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai.” According to Charu, Rajeev has never been available for her and their daughter. She claimed she was mostly alone during her pregnancy. She also said that she has given him multiple chances but she is done now. She is also upset with her family for taking the side of Rajeev.

On the other hand, speaking with the publishing house, Rajeev also opened up about what went wrong in their marriage and said: “Lack of trust and communication, ego clashes, childlike fights and a lot more…”

Rajeev has claimed that except for people from Charu’s hometown in Bikaner, no one knew about her first marriage, including him. He also added that the news came as a shocker to him and has shaken him badly. “I understand it was her past, but she should have at least told me. I would have accepted it with respect if she would have told me about it before getting married.”

Reacting to Charu’s accusation of not being with her most of the time and trust issues, he said, “Strangely, when I take her for holidays, the husband becomes the most valuable thing for her. When the holidays end, she suddenly feels that her husband is not available for her.”

For the unversed, Charu got married for the first time in 2007 at the age of 18 and separated from her husband in 2016 due to compatibility issues. Rajeev and Charu, after dating for four months, got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 in 2019, followed by a grand celebration in Goa.

