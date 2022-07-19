Charu Asopa Vs Rajeev Sen: Latter Accuses The Actress of Playing Victim Card; She Reacts

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making headlines for a long time now. Ever since the two announced their separation, they have leveled several allegations against each other. The latest on the list is Sushmita Sen’s brother accusing Charu of playing the victim card. In a recent conversation with E-Times, Rajeev claimed that “everyone knows how Charu has mastered the art of playing the victim card.” Rajeev was reacting to the social media buzz about Sushmita unfollowing him on social media when he mentioned that his sister never followed him on Instagram but only on Twitter.

Charu also later reacted to Rajeev’s ‘victim card’ accusations and said, “As far as Rajeev calling me a master of the art of playing victim card goes, I honestly am done washing one’s dirty linen in public. I have put my point across and that’s all from my end.”

“If he feels a certain way about me, it is his thought process. Let’s leave everything to time… everything will be unfolded before everyone for them to know who is what,” she added.

