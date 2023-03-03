Hours after Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a heart attack recently, her brother Rajeev Sen took to his Instagram stories and penned a sweet note for the Aarya actress. Rajeev dropped an unseen picture in which the brother-sister duo was seen posing together. In the caption, he wrote, “To my strongest (heart emoji) Bhai loves u the most".

Rajeev’s estranged wife Charu Asopa, who shares a good bond with her former sister-in-law, also called Sushmita ‘strongest’. She shared Sushmita’s post on her Instagram stories and penned down a motivating note. “We love you didi, you are the strongest woman I know, with a big heart," she wrote with a red heart emoji.

On Thursday evening, Sushmita Sen opened up about her heart attack by sharing a picture with her father. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’," she wrote.

“Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! ❤️ This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!" the actress added.

On the other hand, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. In return, Rajeev sent her a notice, accusing her of hiding her first marriage. Eventually, in September 2022, a divorce was filed.

Later in one of her interviews, Charu clarified that she wants to maintain a cordial relationship with Rajeev so that things do not get difficult for their daughter Ziana when she grows up.

“When Ziana grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her. Sometimes, things get difficult for me, but main apni beti ke liye itna toh kar hi sakti hun,” Charu told Hindustan Times.

