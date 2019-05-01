Bharat's 'Chashni' is Already the Sweetest Song of the Year, Say Salman Khan Fans

Best Romantic Song Of The Year.



Salman Khan has released the first romantic song from his upcoming Eid release Bharat and the song effortlessly highlights the chemistry between the actor and his leading lady Katrina Kaif.Salman fans have been eagerly awaiting the track featuring the two actors. Sharing the song on Twitter, Khan wrote, "Ishqe-di-chashni #ChashniSong OUT NOW."The actor had earlier taken to Twitter to share a teaser of the song with the caption, "This Eid... Ishq meetha hai... #ChashniTeaser OUT NOW."Chashni has been sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song, which has already been liked over 183k times on YouTube, has already been hailed as the most romantic song of the year by Salman fans.One user wrote, "Best Romantic Song Of The Year. It's A Awesome Bhai #ChashniSong."Another user posted, "Best Romantic Song Of The Year. Love You #SalmanKhan Bhai!! #ChashniSong."A third user could not help but gush over the couple and wrote, "Love u salman u both r looking superb u both r made for each other plzz marry with katrina."Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is all set to hit the silver screens on June 5 and will be Salman's first release of the year. Bharat is a period-drama that also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Aasif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.