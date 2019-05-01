English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat's 'Chashni' is Already the Sweetest Song of the Year, Say Salman Khan Fans
Bharat's new song, a romantic number that was released today, is already a hit among Salman Khan fans.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Salman Khan has released the first romantic song from his upcoming Eid release Bharat and the song effortlessly highlights the chemistry between the actor and his leading lady Katrina Kaif.
Salman fans have been eagerly awaiting the track featuring the two actors. Sharing the song on Twitter, Khan wrote, "Ishqe-di-chashni #ChashniSong OUT NOW."
The actor had earlier taken to Twitter to share a teaser of the song with the caption, "This Eid... Ishq meetha hai... #ChashniTeaser OUT NOW."
Chashni has been sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song, which has already been liked over 183k times on YouTube, has already been hailed as the most romantic song of the year by Salman fans.
One user wrote, "Best Romantic Song Of The Year. It's A Awesome Bhai #ChashniSong."
Another user posted, "Best Romantic Song Of The Year. Love You #SalmanKhan Bhai!! #ChashniSong."
A third user could not help but gush over the couple and wrote, "Love u salman u both r looking superb u both r made for each other plzz marry with katrina."
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is all set to hit the silver screens on June 5 and will be Salman's first release of the year. Bharat is a period-drama that also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Aasif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Salman fans have been eagerly awaiting the track featuring the two actors. Sharing the song on Twitter, Khan wrote, "Ishqe-di-chashni #ChashniSong OUT NOW."
The actor had earlier taken to Twitter to share a teaser of the song with the caption, "This Eid... Ishq meetha hai... #ChashniTeaser OUT NOW."
Chashni has been sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song, which has already been liked over 183k times on YouTube, has already been hailed as the most romantic song of the year by Salman fans.
One user wrote, "Best Romantic Song Of The Year. It's A Awesome Bhai #ChashniSong."
Best Romantic Song Of The Year.— Devil V!SHAL ᴮᴴᴬᴿᴬᵀ (@VishalRC007) May 1, 2019
It's A Awesome Bhai #ChashniSong
Another user posted, "Best Romantic Song Of The Year. Love You #SalmanKhan Bhai!! #ChashniSong."
Best Romantic Song Of The Year ;)— Bollywood Ka Tiger (@Bollywood_Tiger) May 1, 2019
Love You #SalmanKhan Bhai!! ❤️#ChashniSong
A third user could not help but gush over the couple and wrote, "Love u salman u both r looking superb u both r made for each other plzz marry with katrina."
Love u salman u both r looking superb u both r made for each other plzz marry with katrina— Sushma Sahu (@SushmaS75478654) May 1, 2019
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is all set to hit the silver screens on June 5 and will be Salman's first release of the year. Bharat is a period-drama that also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Aasif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Shovel Grounds in High Summer on Labour Day, See Here
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Woman Seeks Divorce as Husband Stops Her From Playing Battle Royale
- Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Breastfeeds on Sets, Fans Call Her the Ultimate Feminist
- Anushka Sharma Turns 31 And Virat Kohli Has 'Exclusive' Celebrations on Lock
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results