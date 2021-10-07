Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Fans Wish 'Happy Anniversary' Days After Divorce Announcement

On what would have been Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s fourth wedding anniversary, ChaySam fans, who are still reeling from the duo’s separation, have flooded the Family Man star’s Instagram posts with anniversary wishes. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had tied the knot in Goa on October 6. Their fairytale love story took a heartbreaking turn when Chaitanya and Samantha decided to part ways as husband and wife on October 2, just five days before their wedding anniversary.

Their fans have been digging out Samantha’s old anniversary post for Chaitanya and sharing them on social media. The fans even dropped anniversary wishes for the estranged couple on Samantha’s latest Instagram post. One user wrote, “Akka, happy anniversary so please don’t take divorce. You both are very beautiful couple in Tollywood." Another one said, “Happy wedding anniversary, ma’am."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu made the announcement of their separation on their official Instagram accounts. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," the joint statement from Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya read.

The reports of a likely separation first came in July when Samantha dropped ‘Akkineni’ from her social media handles. The former couple had maintained silence despite being asked about their relationship status multiple times. Post the announcement, it is said that they will file for divorce with mutual consent.

Samantha and Chaitanya started dating on the sets of their debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Chaitanya and Samantha have worked in several films together. They impressed audiences with their chemistry in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), Autonagar Surya (2014) and Manam (2014).

