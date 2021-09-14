ChaySam: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Share Warm Exchange on Twitter Amid Rumours of Separation

A recent warm exchange between Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya has put an end to the floating rumours of the couple splitting up and gave a sense of relief to their fanbase. Chaitanya took to Twitter to share the trailer of his upcoming movie, Love Story. He wrote, “So happy to be finally putting this out. Can’t wait to see you all at the theatres again.”

Retweeting the trailer post, Samantha, in the caption, said, “All the very best to the team,” and called the movie a “winner.”

Chaitanya replied to Samantha’s tweet with a warm, “Thanks, Sam.”

This Twitter exchange cleared the midst of confusion and left ‘ChaySam’ fans elated. Despite any official comments about the rumours regarding their relationship tussle, the exchange was enough for fans to celebrate the fact that all is well between the two and their marriage is still intact.

One user said, “And this is enough to stop the nuisance,” and complimented the statement with a fire emoji. Another said, “A big dot to all those rumours.” A fan warned, “If someone makes rumours about this couple again, I swear to god.”

And and this is enoughhhhh to stop the nuisance — Deepak (@deepaksomisetty) September 14, 2021

A big dot to all those rumors. ❤ pic.twitter.com/IOekK6bUP8— Ααтнι ᥫ᭡ (@Aadhi08) September 13, 2021

If someone makes rumors about this couple again I swear to god- pic.twitter.com/cdmRMOxQF6— THE SADIA (@ireneslisa) September 13, 2021

One of the tweeple advised the couple to clear all misunderstandings, if any, and do not make any bad decisions.

Be happy with Sam ❤ chay if u have misunderstandings plz sort it out don't take bad decisions plz pic.twitter.com/6I3thwiiX0— Samholic❤ (@queensamfan) September 14, 2021

Rumours about instability in the couple’s marriage fired up after Samantha let go of her surname “Akkineni” from all social media handles. Another fuel to the fire was added when Samantha did not appear for her father-in-law Akkineni Nagarjuna’s birthday celebration. Since then, fans have been anticipating a separation between the couple. However, this tweet exchange points in another direction. Moreover, the lack of clarity from the couple has also kept the hopes alive for now.

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017 in a private wedding in Goa. Since then, they have been setting benchmarks of love and companionship. No wonder, the fans were agitated and anxious with all the rumours.

Samantha was last seen shining in Family Man 2, for which she bagged the award for Best Female Performance at the Indian Film Festival, Melbourne. She will next appear in Shaakuntalam. Chaitanya is all set for the release of his movie Love Story, alongside Sai Pallavi.

