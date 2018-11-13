English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cheat India Poster: Emraan Hashmi is All Set to Take on the Indian Education System
Check out the new poster of Emraan Hashmi’s forthcoming film Cheat India here.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter on Monday to share the first poster of his forthcoming film Cheat India.
Directed by Soumik Sen, who was also behind the Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla-starrer 2014 film Gulaab Gang, Cheat India is a commentary on India’s education system.
The poster has several passport-sized photos of students and admit cards superimposed on Emraan’s face, with money and stamp-heads all over, highlighting the prevalent corruption in the education sector.
Co-produced by T-Series and Emraan, the film’s shoot was wrapped up earlier in September this year. Also starring Shreya Dhanwanthary in an important role, it is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.
Apart from Cheat India, Emraan has several other projects in the pipeline.
He is all set to make his Netflix debut with The Bard of Blood, an eight-episode espionage thriller being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
Based on Bilal Siddiqi’s bestselling novel of the same name, the series features Emraan as Kabir Anand, an expelled spy-turned-Shakespeare professor in Panchgani, whose past beckons him once again to save his country.
He is also slated to star in a film titled Father's Day as Suryakant Bhande Patil, a detective who solved 120 cases of child kidnapping for free.
Then there is a yet-untitled film being helmed by director Kunal Deshmukh, with whom Emraan has previously worked in films like Jannat, Jannat 2 and Raja Natwarlal.
And finally, there is Jeetu Joseph's Body, which also features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in important roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
IT'S HERE: The first poster of "Cheat India". #CheatIndia #CheatIndiaposter #NakalMeinHiAkalHai @emraanhfilms @tseries @itsbhushankumar @ellipsisentt @tanuj_garg @atulkasbekar @parveenshahani pic.twitter.com/oCgTxf20kG— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 12, 2018
