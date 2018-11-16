Cheat India Teaser: Emraan Hashmi Uncovers Indian Education System’s Ugly Truths

Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter on Friday to share the teaser of his forthcoming film Cheat India.Directed and written by Soumik Sen, who was also behind the Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla-starrer 2014 film Gulaab Gang, Cheat India aims to expose the dark underbelly of India’s education system.In the film, Emraan plays corrupt Rakesh Singh, who makes his intentions clear in the teaser’s opening dialogue, when he says “God accepts prayers. I accept only cash” with a hint of pride.Slated to release on January 25 next year, Cheat India is a commentary on how cut-throat competition forces unmeritorious students to resort to illegal means to get into India’s reputed colleges and land decent jobs.Watch the teaser here:The film’s poster was released on Monday. It has several passport-sized photos of students and admit cards superimposed on Emraan’s face, with money and stamp-heads all over, highlighting the prevalent corruption in the education sector.Co-produced by T-Series and Emraan, the film’s shoot was wrapped up earlier in September this year. It also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary in an important role.Apart from Cheat India, Emraan has several other projects in the pipeline, including Netflix’s The Bard of Blood, an eight-episode espionage thriller being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, and Jeetu Joseph's Body, a film which also features Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in important roles.He is also slated to star in another film, Father's Day, as Suryakant Bhande Patil, a detective who solved 120 cases of child kidnapping for free.